Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Jadeveon Clowney is not too big to give back to his hometown community.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound NFL defensive lineman is supporting the Rock Hill Schools with a large holiday donation for students.

This is the seventh year Clowney has provided large donations to the Rock Hill Schools.

This year, The Jadevon Clowney Help in Time Foundation is hosting the annual Jingle-A-Thon with Jadeveon, which will provide Walmart gift cards for Rock Hill students.

On Friday, Clowney’s family will host a party at the Rock Hill Schools Central Office and distribute $20,000 in gift cards to students, along with Cleveland Browns swag and other gifts.

Families will drop in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the festivities.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of South Carolina in 2014.

He graduated from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill in 2011.

He currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

