Rain chances return this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures have been well above-average each afternoon this week, but a cold front will change things up heading into the weekend.

Warm and dry finish to the workweek

Scattered showers return Saturday-Sunday

Another chance for rain Tuesday-Wednesday

We likely have a new record in place for the warmest low temperature as we barely dipped into the 50s this morning... Our afternoon temperatures will be close to records as well, topping out in the low-mid 70s.

Record territory (First Alert Weather)

Warm conditions will last into the start of the weekend before a cold front brings cooler temperatures and scattered showers to the area Saturday-Sunday.

Although it won’t be a washout all weekend long, prepare for periods of rain tomorrow, with lingering impacts into the first half of our Sunday. We’ll dry out to start off next week before an area of low pressure skirts the area to the south mid-week. That will bring the best chance of rain to our southern counties Tuesday into Wednesday.

Looking ahead (First Alert Weather)

Another opportunity for rain arrives as we approach the Christmas holiday as seasonable temperatures persist... Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.