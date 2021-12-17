NC DHHS Flu
Popular Lancaster restaurant, Boat House, catches fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular Lancaster, South Carolina restaurant caught fire Friday morning.

Officials said the Boat House, on Memorial Park Road, caught fire around 10 a.m.

People passing by reported that flames were visible from outside the restaurant.

Firefighters put out the fire but there was a lot of damage to the kitchen.

Officials said most of the damage is inside and the fire did burn through some of the roof.

The restaurant has been closed because of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

