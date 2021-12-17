NC DHHS Flu
Police decide not to charge anyone for killing 58-year-old man in west Charlotte, DA agrees

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD and agreed with the decision not to charge anyone in this case.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have decided not to charge anyone for the klling of a 58-year-old man in west Charlotte in late November.

The incident happened Nov. 27 on Sadler Road when CMPD responded to a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound inside the house.

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts with no success and Samuel Sherrod Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte where one person was killed

On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives decided they weren’t going to charge anyone for this killing, classifying the case as a justified homicide.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD and agreed with the decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Police did not say why they came to this conclusion

