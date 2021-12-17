NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Kyla Clayton
Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.

Latest News

Carrington Byrd
Son charged after father stabbed, standoff ensued in Gastonia
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
The crowd listens to the music of Dj rayon at Saturday night’s Charlotte New Year’s Eve...
Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to uptown after gathering postponed last year
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case