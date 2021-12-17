NC DHHS Flu
Police: 5 attempt armed robbery at fish arcade in Salisbury, which was shot at hours later

Police haven't said if the two incidents are related
fish arcade
fish arcade(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police said five people attempted to rob a fish arcade in Salisbury which was then shot into hours later.

Salisbury police said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday five people walked into Ace Arcade, on Statesville Boulevard, and pulled out guns, while ordering employees and customers on the ground.

Officers said everyone left after an employee pulled out a gun.

Nothing was stolen and no shots were fired.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, someone drove by and fired shots at the arcade, which is located in a shopping strip.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos, and no arrests have been made.

Police haven’t said if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-638-5333.

