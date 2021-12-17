NC DHHS Flu
Person leading deputies on pursuit steals patrol car, rams into another deputy’s car in Alexander County

Deputies said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt when a person stole a patrol car and crashed into him early Friday.

Officers said the deputy is being treated with minor injuries.

This happened after a pursuit that ended on Antioch Church Road around 3 a.m.

This all started near Taylorsville where officers say they tried to stop a suspect they say was speeding. Sheriff Chris Bowman said the car was traveling more than 100 mph.

Deputies said the pursuit was stopped when stop sticks were deployed.

The person then got out of his car and came toward the deputy, jumped into a deputy’s patrol car and rammed into another deputy’s car.

The deputy suffered an injury after hitting his head.

Deputies said officers fired shots, but no one was struck or injured.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

SBI and Taylorsville police are also assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff said both patrol cars are totaled.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story.

