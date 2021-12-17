NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates

Ming’le Planter put a smile on her classmates on Thursday when they were called to the library...
Ming’le Planter put a smile on her classmates on Thursday when they were called to the library where they were able to choose from any number of Christmas gifts.(Live 5 News)
By Raphael James and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to her classmates brought the attention of some non-profit groups who contributed toys to the young girl’s holiday endeavor.

Ming’le Planter put a smile on her classmates on Thursday when they were called to the library where they were able to choose from any number of Christmas gifts.

Ming’le has been in the habit of using her own money to make sure that those around her are taken care of especially during the holidays.

“My neighbor gave me $50 for passing the 3rd grade. So I invested that money and did something good,” Ming’le said. “And I started my own candy store. Now that’s how I’m able to do this.”

Ming’le has been fundraising by selling candy outside of her home so that she could bring snacks to her peers at school.

Other community non-profit groups saw what she was doing and contributed the toys for Thursday’s surprise.

Because of her efforts the school also held a food box giveaway after school.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Kyla Clayton
Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.