Non-profit groups pitch in to help 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to classmates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston 3rd grader’s efforts to bring Christmas to her classmates brought the attention of some non-profit groups who contributed toys to the young girl’s holiday endeavor.

Ming’le Planter put a smile on her classmates on Thursday when they were called to the library where they were able to choose from any number of Christmas gifts.

Ming’le has been in the habit of using her own money to make sure that those around her are taken care of especially during the holidays.

“My neighbor gave me $50 for passing the 3rd grade. So I invested that money and did something good,” Ming’le said. “And I started my own candy store. Now that’s how I’m able to do this.”

Ming’le has been fundraising by selling candy outside of her home so that she could bring snacks to her peers at school.

Other community non-profit groups saw what she was doing and contributed the toys for Thursday’s surprise.

Because of her efforts the school also held a food box giveaway after school.

