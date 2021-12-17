Man checking crash damage struck, seriously injured by SUV off I-77 in Iredell County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pickup truck driver was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while assessing damage from a car on I-77 early Friday.

N.C. Highway Patrol said a man crashed his pickup truck into a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the off-ramp on Exit 54 in Iredell County shortly before 5 a.m.

When the man got out of his truck to check the damage, he was struck by an SUV.

Troopers said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The exit ramp was closed for nearly two hours.

Troopers haven’t said if anyone has been charged.

