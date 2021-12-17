NC DHHS Flu
Man charged with 10 counts of statutory rape in Albemarle, Norwood

He is being held on a $1 million bond
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A joint investigation between the Albemarle and Norwood police departments led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on statutory rape charges.

Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department received a report of rape in October. Upon investigation, it was determined that incidents also occurred in Norwood.

The departments issued warrants for the arrest of Domincue L. Perkins, a 29-year-old male, for statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age.

Perkins was charged with 10 counts of statutory rape and received a $1,000,000 secured bond for his release. He has a court date of 9 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022.

