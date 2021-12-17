NC DHHS Flu
Gaston community remembers the life of Bob Propst, known as ‘Storybook Santa.’

“He was loving, he was giving, he was humble.”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Generations of families captured iconic Christmas photos with “Storybook Santa” at Dillard’s in Gastonia.

People in Gaston County are saddened by the news of Bob Propst’s passing. Many knew him as Storybook Santa, a legacy is centered on the Christmas season, but he was known for giving back to the community in many ways.

“I know that a lot of people will be affected by this and somewhat sad right here at Christmas that this has happened,” said Jill Overton, an independent artist and art teacher at Gaston Christian School.

She is just one of many in Gaston County impacted by the beloved Christmas legend, Bob Propst.

Last year during the pandemic, Overton drew Christmas portraits of Storybook Santa at iconic spots across Gaston County.

Overton said “well, I think that Bob Propst, the Storybook Santa embodies the spirit of what we all love about Santa Clause, he was loving, he was giving, he was humble.”

Ricky Boulware, the Head Elf of Storybook Santa for 20 years said the name came about because kids and parents would ask if he was real.

“So, I would say he’s a real man, and that beard is real, so if it looks like the Santa that y’all seen in the book, okay so be it, he’s story book Santa, so I titled him Storybook Santa,” said Boulware.

While Propst portrayed the role of Santa, people tell WBTV that he was grounded in his faith and always reminded people and the kids that Jesus is why Christmas exists.

Boulware added, “he just left the image of portraying Santa for the kids because he loved the kids as much as storybook Santa would love them.”

His legacy still lives on today inside of Dillard’s at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.

Propst picked Santa Mike to take over when he retired five years ago from the post.

