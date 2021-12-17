COVID issues force No. 4 UCLA to cancel game vs UNC
UCLA says team-related activities have been paused while the status of future games remains to be determined
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - No. 4 UCLA has canceled its game scheduled for Saturday against North Carolina because of COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program, making it the second team to drop out of the four-team CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.
UCLA says team-related activities have been paused while the status of future games remains to be determined.
The Bruins had previously postponed a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.