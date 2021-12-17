NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID issues force No. 4 UCLA to cancel game vs UNC

UCLA says team-related activities have been paused while the status of future games remains to be determined
Oregon racked up four runs in the ninth inning and went on to knock off and eliminate the Tar...
Oregon racked up four runs in the ninth inning and went on to knock off and eliminate the Tar Heels by a final score of 11-6.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - No. 4 UCLA has canceled its game scheduled for Saturday against North Carolina because of COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program, making it the second team to drop out of the four-team CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

UCLA says team-related activities have been paused while the status of future games remains to be determined.

The Bruins had previously postponed a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Kyla Clayton
Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.

Latest News

Charlotte Water
Almost 2,700 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Lake Norman
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
West Charlotte violence
West Charlotte H.S. students protest, express concerns about recent violence, guns in schools
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students