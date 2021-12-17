Chester County Schools moves virtual after winter break to mitigate COVID

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - With COVID cases continuing to rise, school districts are considering having students stay home after the winter break and do remote learning as a precautionary step to stop potential mass-spreading.

The district said it wants to try to prevent a spike in cases when students return to the classroom after the holidays are over. It is coming from experience. The Chester County School District is making this move to not have a repeat of last year.

Last school year, cases jumped from 14 to 48 when students came back. For context, cases only went up from 10 to 18 after Thanksgiving break. So, Jan. 5 through 7 will be remote days for students

”This isn’t an extension of winter break,” said Chris Christoff, district spokesperson. “You know we’re still working we’re still doing what we’re supposed to do but we’re ensuring that what we do it as safely as possible.”

Overall, parents agree—Chester County Schools’ idea to go virtual after winter break is a good one.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Jill Yancey, a parent to a fifth-grader.

”I do agree with it,” said Diane Hoff, a grandparent to a second-grader.

”I don’t see no problem with it,” said another parent.

It might not reflect every parent’s opinion, but Yancey and Hoff have their own reasons they are giving it two thumbs up.

”Families will all have been together, and we just don’t want to spread more of any sickness really but especially not COVID,” said Yancey.

”Well our whole family had COVID and we lost an elderly member,” explained Hoff. “I’m just afraid of the little girls getting it again.”

Hoff says she almost lost her son-in-law to COVID. The one person who infected all seven of them did not come from their family.

It is reasons like these Christoff says the school wants to be as careful as possible.

”We definitely want to be more proactive than reactive,” said Christoff.

Christoff said administrators consulted with their medical team to prevent mass-spreading. The extra three days—which would be five days with the weekend—would be plenty of time to consult with them.

”We feel like the majority of folks they’re going to get sick at least by the following Monday some signs or symptoms,” he said.

WBTV asked the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control if three days would really be enough to make a difference. “We do not recommend a delayed return to in-person learning after winter break as a method for preventing increased cases.” Read the full quote below. But this district, like others, are sticking to this method.

”We’re still in the midst of the pandemic and we’re going on what year three now? But it’s still a very real concern within the district,” said Christoff.

As students eagerly await Wednesday, parents said they are more concerned about enjoying the break than what happens after. When asked what Yancey’s kids are most looking forward to, she had this to say: ”I think having a break. Just having no type of structure.”

SCDHEC said the best mitigation strategies are still wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated. The agency recommends everyone age 5 and up get vaccinated before the holidays start. Read the full quote below:

