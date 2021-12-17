Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to uptown after gathering postponed last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uptown Charlotte will ring in the New Year the way it didn’t get to last year.

Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration will be back on, with music, food trucks and fireworks, along the counting down to 2022 with the lighting of the “Charlotte Crown.”

Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person gather was canceled.

The party starts on South Tryon Street around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will continue through midnight.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Levine Avenue of the Arts will close between South Tryon and South Church streets at 9 a.m. on December 31.

South Tryon Street will close between Stonewall Street and MLK Boulevard beginning at 5 p.m. on December 31.

Both of these streets will reopen during the overnight hours.

