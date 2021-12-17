NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to uptown after gathering postponed last year

The crowd listens to the music of Dj rayon at Saturday night’s Charlotte New Year’s Eve...
The crowd listens to the music of Dj rayon at Saturday night’s Charlotte New Year’s Eve celebration at Romare Bearen Park.(Diedra Laird | Charlotte Observer (custom credit) | Diedra Laird | Charlotte Observer)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uptown Charlotte will ring in the New Year the way it didn’t get to last year.

Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration will be back on, with music, food trucks and fireworks, along the counting down to 2022 with the lighting of the “Charlotte Crown.”

Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person gather was canceled.

The party starts on South Tryon Street around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will continue through midnight.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Levine Avenue of the Arts will close between South Tryon and South Church streets at 9 a.m. on December 31.

South Tryon Street will close between Stonewall Street and MLK Boulevard beginning at 5 p.m. on December 31.

Both of these streets will reopen during the overnight hours.

