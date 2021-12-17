CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J: What does this mean for you?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The CDC is recommending the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The recommendation comes after further studying of a rare, sometimes fatal blood clotting problem known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS.

Out of the 16 million doses of the J&J shot given nationwide, there have been 54 cases of this blood clotting known as TTS, and 9 deaths reported.

Because these cases are so rare, the J&J shot can still be offered to people who prefer it, but with additional warning.

Oakhurst Pharmacy in east Charlotte offers all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would do any of them but if I had my choice, J&J is the one that I would do last because of the blood clot issue and also it may not protect as well as the others,” pharmacist Nate Ikner told WBTV.

According to the FDA, rare blood clotting is happening mainly in women between age 30-49 about once every 100,000 doses.

Vaccine providers like StarMed are adding warnings to their website, that the J&J vaccine cannot be administered to individuals with a history of this type of blood clotting.

Pharmacist Nate Ikner is informing every patient of the risks.

“Ya know give them the information and let them make a choice,” he said.

In the wake of this announcement from the CDC, there are still people here in Charlotte choosing J&J saying they want to be one and done.

“I’m getting it because I’m going on a trip to New York in about a week,” 19-year-old Gray Workman told WBTV.

Workman is going with J&J for his first dose.

“The J&J was just the most easy and efficient,” he said.

He says he’s aware of the risks, but it’s a chance worth taking.

“I’m pretty active, I work out every day,” he said. “I just didn’t have any worries about it.”

Demand for first doses and booster shots is going up ahead of the holidays and Ikner hopes that continues, and that this recommendation does not lead to more hesitancy.

“It’s extremely rare for this to happen,” he said. “The benefits outweigh the risks by far. My message is, I don’t think there’s a reason not to get it at this point.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as the best choice for most people for preventing infection from COVID-19. There is ample supply of both vaccines in North Carolina and across the country. The CDC emphasized that receiving any vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is better than being unvaccinated. People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine. However, people with a history of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, a condition defined as blood clotting with low platelets, should not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Novant Health told WBTV they will be phasing the J&J vaccine out. The statement said:

“The vast majority of our COVID-19 vaccine supply and administration has consisted of the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. As such, we have been slowly phasing out our J&J vaccine administration to exclusively offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at all of our locations. We also believe it’s prudent to offer only mRNA vaccines following the CDC’s recommendation to preferentially use Pfizer or Moderna. We encourage individuals who prefer, or are only eligible for the J&J vaccine, to check NCDHHS or a retail pharmacy for availability.”

