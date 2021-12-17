NC DHHS Flu
Case of Hepatitis A identified in worker at KFC in Caldwell County

Officials claim transmission to patrons is unlikely, so vaccination for restaurant patrons is not recommended at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials have identified a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at a KFC in the Hudson area of Caldwell County.

The State of North Carolina notified Caldwell County late Friday afternoon about a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in the person who works at KFC in Hudson.

According to state guidelines, officials say transmission to patrons is unlikely, so vaccination for restaurant patrons is not recommended at this time.

“We are working closely with the restaurant, the State of North Carolina, and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Anna Martin, Caldwell County Public Health Director.

The person diagnosed with Hepatitis A is being treated.

Officials say anyone who came in close contact with this person has been notified and are receiving guidance.

The nation is experiencing a large Hepatitis A outbreak, and everyone is encouraged to check their Hepatitis A vaccination status.

Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated for Hepatitis A can call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8400 for a vaccination appointment. The Health Department is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

