Almost 2,700 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Lake Norman

Charlotte Water
By Brandy Beard
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Suspect a Sewage Spill? - A blockage of kitchen grease led to 2,695 gallons of wastewater to overflow into Lake Norman this morning.

The overflow started at a home off Queensdale Drive in Cornelius, according to Charlotte Water.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Suspect A sewage spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600.

