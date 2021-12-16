Wood for Warriors ‘pays it forward’ by giving firewood to veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The temperatures are getting colder.

For some people, their only source of heat is fire.

But you need firewood for that. So one man is stepping up to make things a little easier on our veterans.

Aaron Burgin, from Wood for Warriors, had been searching for ways to give back to veterans.

That affinity started when one of his helpers on the farm was a veteran.

“Many want to show appreciation to the veterans don’t know how,” Burgin said. “We figured we can maybe get a platform together that could fill that void. Last year, we had the storms roll through, I kept seeing free firewood.”

“We have all the equipment already in place with the farm. And we just decided we would go and try to make a difference. Basically, we find a donation of a tree.”

They cut, split and stacked the wood and give it directly to veterans – for free.

“These people sacrifice for our freedom,” Burgin said. “We get to enjoy the comfort of their sacrifice daily. I think it’s very important to show my children a good example, appreciation for others, giving to others. For several veterans that we deliver, this is their only heat source. They don’t have a furnace. They don’t have HVAC. They’re solely heated by wood. And clearly, we want to find those people first.”

Jerry Clark, an Army veteran, accepts firewood from Wood for Warriors.

He said he initially joined the military to get out of poverty.

“So, I was very poor growing up,” Clark said. “So, I joined at 17 and got out when my time was six and a half years. I was looking for wood on the internet. I wanted to buy some firewood and I saw this guy’s website and I was like, ‘well, this is a scam, but I’m going to give it a shot.’ I was like, Amen.”

Clark said he went to Wood for Warriors to buy some firewood.

“And he says, ‘I don’t sell wood,’” Clark said. “He says, ‘But if you’re a vet, I’ll give you some wood’ and I was like, ‘Well, I said, you know, I’m not destitute. I would like to purchase it, sir.’”

“You’ve already made your payment in full. He said we Pay it Forward. He came like six or seven o’clock at night, unloaded the truck and gave me a free load of wood and I just thought that was awesome.”

“I mean, this guy went above and beyond to show me his appreciation for something that I did.”

Burgin said he challenges others to give back to the community, and especially veterans.

“So challenge to others out there, find a way to give back with full hearts always,” Burgin said. “Always something that you can’t buy, you kind of have to find ways to fill that heart. And this is definitely one of them.”

For information on Wood for Warriors, visit their Facebook page.

