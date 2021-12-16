NC DHHS Flu
What are the COVID-19 booster side effects?

Good Question: The vaccine is available for anyone 16 years and older
(WBAY Staff)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you had your COVID-19 booster shot?

The vaccine is available for anyone 16 years and older.

One question people seem to ask – What are the side effects.

Cedric writes: “When my wife and I got our COVID-19 boosters on Thursday, and my wife got a sore throat on Sunday. My sister-in-law and brother-in-law got their shot on Friday, and she had body aches on Sunday.

“We are grateful for the shot, however, would that be some of the side effects?

Good Question.

Most people who get the COVID booster shots do have side effects.

The most common side effects are: Pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills. You might also experience nausea or joint pain.

You may not feel the effects right away, but any side effects should go away within a few days. If you’re concerned, you should contact your doctor.

