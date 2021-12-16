‘We can never thank them enough’: Staff members at Union County high school credited for saving life of student having cardiac arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three staff members are being credited for saving a teen’s life at a Union County high school.

At Piedmont High School, school personnel jumped into action after a student suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

Family told WBTV that Matthew Carter is alive and getting better thanks to the quick actions of those school staff members.

“God put everybody in place, I truly believe that,” father Rob Carter said. “And without y’all, our son, we would be having a very different week.”

On Thursday, at Piedmont High School, the Carter family met the “heroes” who saved their son’s life.

“I know you’re a grown man and I am, too, but we’re going to hug,” Rob Carter told one of the staff members. “Thank you, sir.”

Doctors and nurses told Rob and Doris Carter that if it wasn’t for school nurse Tracy Hamilton and School Resource Officer Deputy Christy Baucom and Coach Jeff Jenkins, their son might not have made it alive.

Last week, staff at Piedmont noticed that something wasn’t right with student Matthew Carter while he was in the school’s courtyard.

“I started walking that way and then we just saw him collapse,” Baucom said. “And we noticed that he wasn’t breathing, there was no heartbeat so we did what we had to do.”

Matthew Carter went into cardiac arrest,

With no time to time, the school nurse, a teacher who had been a first responder and the school resource officer started CPR.

Deputy Baucom and Nurse Hamilton began CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Matthew’s body. Approximately three rounds of chest compressions were then administered to Matthew along with rescue breathing, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

During the rescue efforts, the AED advised that two separate events of defibrillation were needed. Once the AED was utilized, Deputy Baucom and UCPS staff on scene were able to determine that Matthew’s pulse had returned and also noticed that he was breathing on his own again, deputies said.

“Deputy Baucom and the UCPS team at the school provided emergency medical care to this student in a professional and timely manner. There is no doubt in my mind that without this team effort, Matthew would not be with us today,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “I am thankful for the continued support of our School Resource Officer program and the continued partnership with UCPS”.

It was quick action that saved the teen’s life.

“You think, OK, there’s a student and you just do what’s in front of you, what you’re trained to do,” Hamilton said. “Because it was such a good outcome and we knew he was sitting up and alert and OK, it was just such a great feeling.”

Matthew Carter was sent to the hospital.

His parents said it’s a process but he is recovering well.

“Just to see him in the back of the ambulance and alert as he could be at that moment, a calm came over me then and I knew he was going to be OK,” mother Doris Carter said.

An admittedly shy child, Matthew Carter only had one thing to say, “Thank you.”

It was a simple sentiment with the weight of a life behind it.

“We can never thank them enough. Without them, our son wouldn’t be there, and that’s hard to say,” Rob Carter said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.