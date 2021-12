WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Watauga County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay Thursday, district officials said.

According to a tweet, the delay is due to patchy ice in many areas of the county.

Drivers are asked to please be careful.

Due to patchy ice in many area of the county, WCS will operate on a ONE HOUR DELAY today, Dec.17. Please be careful. — Watauga County Schools (@WataugaSchools) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.