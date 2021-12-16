Warmer weather returning with some weekend rain expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yet another significant tornado threat is ongoing over the upper Midwest this evening which is quite unusual for this time of year. The storm system is large, producing blizzard-like conditions across the Rocky Mountains and record-breaking heat across the eastern United States.

We will be close to record high temperatures both Friday and Saturday here in the Carolinas before colder air returns on Sunday and will remain for the Christmas week kickoff.

As the front pushes through the region Saturday, expect showers to appear and linger during the midday and afternoon hours. Sunday is the better day for you if planning outdoor activities.

In terms of alleviating our drought, rainfall totals are not likely to amount to much with virtually all areas likely to end up with less than ¼” of rain. Currently we are over seven inches below average for 2021.

Another US Tornado Threat

Warmer Weather Returning

Weekend Rain

Record watch Friday (WBTV)

