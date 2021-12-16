NC DHHS Flu
Volunteers requested for Wreaths Across America ceremony at Salisbury National Cemetery

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The historic Salisbury National Cemetery is calling on residents to help them honor veterans for the holidays.

Cemetery crews are looking for volunteers as they prepare for this weekend’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Thursday through Saturday, they’re looking for people to help place wreaths on graves and help with the ceremony itself on Saturday.

Volunteers can show up at the cemetery, located at 202 Government Road in Salisbury, starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, where they’ll help unload those wreaths. All volunteers are asked to enter through the rear entrance of the cemetery off of Brenner Avenue.

On Friday at 9:30 a.m., event organizers are again asking for offloading the wreaths from trucks scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. Then at 2:30 p.m., volunteers can help put out those wreaths at specific locations throughout the ceremony.

Then on Saturday, they’re asking for people to help prepare ahead of the ceremony at 10 a.m.

The ceremony starts Saturday at the Ceremonial Pavilion and they’re still looking for people to sponsor a wreath so they can place one on every grave.

