Unseasonably mild conditions back in the mix for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably mild conditions are back in the forecast today with highs in the mid to upper 60s, well above normal for this time of the year.

Patchy clouds tonight will help keep our temperatures up tonight, backing down only to the upper 40s by daybreak Friday.

Record-challenging high temperatures in the 70s are forecast for both Friday and Saturday. The record high temperatures in Charlotte Friday stands at 73 degrees, set in 1956, and that reading will be seriously challenged. There’s little chance for rain on Friday, but there will be a few showers around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, as a frontal system heads our way. Behind Saturday night’s front, cooler upper 50s are forecast for Sunday as sunshine returns.

FUTURECAST still has #CLT & most of the @wbtv_news area on the dry side at 4pm Saturday, but with a front moving in, the rain chance likely rises as we move into the evening hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/c7NplIwflu — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 16, 2021

Dry weather is forecast for Monday with chilly afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Long-range models suggest a little bit of rain may return Monday night or early Tuesday as a small storm system drifts by just to our south. We’ll likely hold in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before milder air returns as we move closer to Christmas.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

