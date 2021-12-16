NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trending even warmer into the start of the weekend

Rain chances return Saturday
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be back in record territory the next couple of days before a cold front changes things up this weekend!

Here is what we are forecasting this week:

  • 70s Friday and Saturday afternoon
  • Scattered showers this weekend
  • Cooler, more seasonable temperatures return next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's Thursday afternoon forecast
Rachel Coulter's Thursday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

This week has featured below-average mornings and above-average afternoons so far, but we’ll be trending much warmer from here. Morning lows will only bottom out in the 50s Friday and Saturday, and high temperatures will likely reach the low 60s each afternoon!

This will put us back in record territory as we wrap up the workweek. Although we could see a stray shower in the mountains tomorrow morning, most of us will stay dry to end the week as well.

That changes this weekend... A cold front will eventually move overhead and bring the area scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday morning.

This won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans you may have.

Much drier and even cooler conditions will then return by Sunday. Highs will barely reach 60° as sunshine works back into the forecast.

We’ll remain seasonable through the start of next week with another chance for a few showers in our southern counties on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for Christmas forecast updates as we get closer to the holiday!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
William "Quincy" Piland
Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store

Latest News

WBTV Rachel Coulter's Thursday afternoon forecast
WBTV Rachel Coulter's Thursday afternoon forecast
Unseasonably mild conditions are back in the forecast today with highs in the mid to upper 60s,...
Unseasonably mild conditions back in the mix for Thursday
Unseasonably mild conditions back in the mix for Thursday
Unseasonably mild conditions back in the mix for Thursday
Temperature Trend
Warmer weather returning with some weekend rain expected