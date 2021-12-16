NC DHHS Flu
Police: Stabbing suspect found hiding inside home after standoff in Gastonia

York Street was closed between Sullivan Avenue and Norment Avenue while police investigated
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is in custody after police found a person hiding inside a Gastonia home where a stabbing took place Thursday morning.

Gastonia Police say a man was stabbed inside a home on North York Street, then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to the home to investigate, closing York Street while officers worked to negotiate with the suspect.

York Street was closed between Sullivan Avenue and Norment Avenue while police investigated.

Officers believe the suspect and person stabbed knew each other.

The suspect is in custody and no other injuries were reported.

