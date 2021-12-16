Rescue efforts underway for person sitting on rock in Catawba River after jump from I-77 bridge

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are trying to rescue a person who’s sitting on a rock in the Catawba River after jumping from a bridge on I-77 in York County.

Authorities are in the area of I-77 and the Catawba River bridge after they say a person jumped from the bridge into the river.

The person survived the jump and deputies are now trying to rescue him from a rock he’s sitting on in the river.

There are slight traffic delays in this area, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials did not provide any other information about this situation.

