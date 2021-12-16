NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
William "Quincy" Piland
Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store

Latest News

York Street is currently closed between Sullivan Avenue and Norment Avenue while this police...
Road closed as police try to negotiate with stabbing suspect believed to be inside Gastonia home
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Pineridge Road, about three miles east...
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell