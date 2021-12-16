NC DHHS Flu
Police: Two 15-year-olds charged in pair of Rock Hill armed robberies

Police in Rock Hill investigated two armed robberies on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Two 15-year-old juveniles were arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies that happened Wednesday in Rock Hill, authorities said.

Rock Hill Police said they were called to Riverview Road shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery.

A teen said as he got off the bus, three individuals approached. One of them demanded the victim’s face mask, saying “Let me get your mask for two days,” according to law enforcement.

The victim said one of them pulled up his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband. Another showed the teen handgun magazines, according to authorities.

According to the victim, he began pulling the face mask off when one of the thieves snatched it. All three then started walking up Riverview Road.

As officers continued investigating, a man flagged them down and said he had just been robbed at gunpoint on Heather Square, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The man told police the perpetrators took cash and then struck him in the head with a firearm. Detectives said they were able to determine the robbers matched the description from the prior robbery.

Police said the two 15-year-old juveniles were identified as the robbers. They were located at an apartment on Riverview Road and taken into custody. According to law enforcement, a handgun, magazine and items related to the robberies were found.

The teens were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice after being petitioned for charges of armed robbery, police said.

