Police memorial statue for fallen officers to be dedicated in Concord on Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A new statue dedicated to the memory of two fallen police offices in Concord will be unveiled and dedicated on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Officer William Kearns was shot and killed while investigating a disturbance on Sept. 4, 1899. Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 16, 2021, while responding to a call about a crash and possible vehicle theft.

Following the death of Shuping, the Concord City Council approved a $100,000 budget amendment to fund a new Fallen Officer Memorial. The city also established the nonprofit Concord Police Foundation to assist officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty and their families.

The memorial statue will be a permanent fixture outside of police headquarters. It will feature a bronze statue of a peace officer, surrounded by columns with blue lighting, and a plaque engraved with Officer Shuping’s likeness, name, and End of Watch date.

There will be several road closures on Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. to allow for the Concord Police Memorial dedication ceremony and candlelight vigil honoring fallen City of Concord officers Shuping and Kearns.

Members of the public planning to attend the ceremony are encouraged to consider utilizing the county parking deck on Corban Ave as there may be congestion entering and exiting the city parking deck.

- Cabarrus Ave between Bell St NW & Market St SW

- Spring Street between Grove Ave NW & Barbrick Ave

- Left turn only exiting the city parking deck

- Right turn only from Market St onto Cabarrus Ave

In May, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek presented the Medal of Valor award and Purple Heart award to Haylee Shuping on behalf of her husband, Officer Shuping. Additional awards were presented to members of the police department, city staff, and the public for their contributions in the moments, days, and weeks following Shuping’s line of duty death.

The Medal of Valor is the highest commendation bestowed upon a Concord Police Department coworker, and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty. The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.

Officers Jason Shuping and Kaleb Robinson earned both the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart. Officers Kyle Baker and Paul Stackenwaldt earned the Medal of Valor. Officer Shuping was also awarded Coworker of the Month for December 2020, and Coworker of the Year for 2020.

