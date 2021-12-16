NC DHHS Flu
NC Sen. Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

Jackson said he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson(Sen. Jeff Jackson)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina State Sen. Jeff Jackson is out of the running for the U.S. Senate.

The senator for N.C.’s 37th district, which includes Mecklenburg County, made the announcement Thursday morning. He added he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” Jackson, a Democrat, said. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.

According to his announcement, Jackson held a town hall in all 100 N.C. counties in 100 days.

North Carolina’s current U.S. senators are Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

