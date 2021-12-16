N.C. seeing high rate of COVID-19 community transmission, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in North Carolina.

Health officials have not said where, but they say it wasn’t in Charlotte. Last week, the state’s first reported omicron case was detected at UNC Charlotte.

N.C. health officials say by far the Delta variant is still their dominant concern, and new numbers Thursday morning show most are counties fall into the high rate of transmission.

Cabarrus County is one of them.

A check of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 dashboard shows Cabarrus County is listed as having a high risk of community transmission. That means they have at least a 10% positivity rate over a seven-day period.

A look at the map of North Carolina shows 92 out of the state’s 100 counties fall into the high rate of community transmission. That includes every county in the WBTV viewing area.

While health officials are learning that omicron may be more contagious, right now the vast majority of cases involve the delta variant. However, they say it’s just a matter of time before that changes.

“We are seeing an increase and I do expect that we will get more of an increase over the holidays as we saw last year as people travel and gather and then it is my expectation that omicron will start to take over and so I do expect that we are going to see a lot more COVID over this winter,” Dr. Zach Moore, a state epidemiologist with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, told WBTV’s sister station WITN.

Moore said people can celebrate the holidays safely by keeping gatherings small, getting tested, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

