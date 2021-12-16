Matthews Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking information in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Mark Maddox Williams was last seen Wednesday, walking toward Charlotte from Matthews on Monroe Road around 2:55 p.m.

Williams is described as a Black male, listed as 6-feet-tall, weighing 228 pounds with medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Superman logo, black pants and a red/black pair of Kyrie Irving Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Matthews Police Department immediately at 704-847-5555 or 911.

