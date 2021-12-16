NC DHHS Flu
I-85 in north Charlotte reopens following deadly crash involving a motorcycle

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 85 is back open after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on I-85 North near Graham Street in north Charlotte.

It isn’t currently known how many vehicles were involved or the name of the person killed.

WBTV is working to get more information about the crash. For real-time traffic updates, go to WBTV’s traffic page.

