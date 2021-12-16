NC DHHS Flu
Hayward’s season-high 41 leads Hornets past Spurs 131-115

By Raul Dominguez (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 41 points and the Charlotte Hornets never trailed in a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Hayward was 15 for 19 from the field and matched a season-high with five 3-pointers on six attempts. He played 29 minutes through the first three quarters and sat out the fourth as Charlotte’s lead swelled to 30 points.

Cody Martin added 21 points and Miles Bridges 19 for Charlotte.

Bryn Forbes scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 for San Antonio, which closed a five-game homestand at 3-2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

