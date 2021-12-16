NC DHHS Flu
Girl killed after teens ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash while riding with another teen when their car went off the road, flipped and hit a tree in Chester County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Pineridge Road, about three miles east of Chester around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

While headed south on the road, the car went off the left side of the road and flipped over, hitting a fence and tree, according to troopers.

Troopers say a 16-year-old boy was driving the vehicle, while the girl who was killed was in the passenger seat.

Officials say neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and both teens were ejected from the vehicle. The boy was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, while the girl suffered a fatal injury.

There were no other details shared about this crash.

