NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDERLY, Ky. (CNN/Gray News) - Family members in a Kentucky community are grieving the loss of a newborn boy who died in last weekend’s tornado.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in the storm when it hit Muhlenberg County.

“I don’t care that I’ve lost every single material item, but losing my son is something I never ever ever thought I’d be having to deal with,” Andrew said on Facebook.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak that caused dozens of deaths in Kentucky.(Facebook/Andrew Oglesby via CNN Newsource)

Andrew was released from the hospital but will need his jaw wired shut for weeks.

His wife Charity is on a ventilator and recovering from spinal and facial surgeries.

The National Weather Service gave an EF4 preliminary damage rating for the long-track tornado that hit Muhlenberg County, and it had estimated peak winds of 190 mph.

The family said they are thankful for prayers and help.

An online fundraiser set up for the family has already exceeded its $100,000 goal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
William "Quincy" Piland
Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store

Latest News

York Street is currently closed between Sullivan Avenue and Norment Avenue while this police...
Road closed as police try to negotiate with stabbing suspect believed to be inside Gastonia home
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Pineridge Road, about three miles east...
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell