Charlotte’s Healy inks C-USA’s third-ranked recruiting class

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte head football coach Will Healy announced the 49ers’ highly-touted 2022 signee class, which national recruiting service 247Sports ranks as the third-best in Conference USA. On the first day of college football’s national signing period, Charlotte signed 12 high school standouts, including 10 three-star prospects and a specialist that received a five-star kicker ranking.

Half of the class hails from the Carolinas, including four local products from the greater Charlotte region.

“I’m really excited about this group. A great high school class,” said Healy, who noted that announcements about transfers into the program and possibly additional high school players are still to come. “I’ve told you all that I would like to constantly sign the majority of our classes from the high school level. I want to develop and build with high school guys. We’ve talked about the importance of signing guys from the Carolinas. We didn’t recruit guys from the Carolinas just to sign them. We recruited guys that we felt could help us and have great experiences here. Excited about the fits. Excited about the ability. Days like today are what you can look at four or five years down the road and say this is where the program changes.”

This is the 49ers’ 10th signee class and the fourth under Healy.

2022 CHARLOTTE 49ERS RECRUITING CLASS Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Cl. Hometown / Previous School(s)

Micah Bell 5-10 200 RB Fr. McDonough, Ga. / Ola Boston Brinkley 6-3 283 OL Fr. Fort Mill, S.C. / Fort Mill

Antonio Gaines 6-4 310 OL Fr. Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View

Reggie Givhan 5-10 170 WR Fr. Kennesaw, Ga. / North Cobb

Cade Goldman 6-4 260 OL Fr. Harrisburg, N.C. / Hickory Ridge

Aveon Grose 6-0 190 DB/S Fr. Mansfield, Ohio / Mansfield Senior

Braeden McAlister 6-2 180 K Fr. Indian Trail, N.C. / Porter Ridge

Jake McTaggart 6-6 235 TE Fr. Hayesville, N.C. / Hayesville

Maguire Neal 6-1 195 LB Fr. Zephyrhills, Fla. / Zephyrhills

Kendall Stanley 6-6 320 OL Fr. Charlotte, N.C. / Rocky River

Roger “Fresh” Walters 5-10 170 WR Fr. Port St. Lucie, Fla. / St. Lucie West Centennial

Reid Williford 6-2 195 LB Fr. Nashville, Tenn. / Christ Presbyterian Academy

2022 CHARLOTTE 49ERS RECRUITING CLASS BIOS

MICAH BELL

5-10; 200; RB

McDonough, Ga. / Ola

Three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports … All-Region 4-5A … split time in the backfield in 2021 … had 48 carries for 434 yards and five TDs in eight games … two 100-yard rushing games … 1208 rushing yards with 14 TD in 2020-21 … had seven games with 100 or more rushing yards … scored 20 career touchdowns … averaged 9.7 yards per carry during his career.

BOSTON BRINKLEY

6-3; 283; OL

Fort Mill, S.C. / Fort Mill

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and //ESPN.com/Scout … ranked 27th top prospect in the state by 247Sports and 32nd by ESPN.com … named South Carolina 5A All-State for the Yellowjackets ... 247Sports ranked him as a Top 100 IOL in the nation ... 5th-best OL (#2 IOL) in the state ... selected as a WSOC-TV Big22 Player to Watch ... full name is Marcus Boston Brinkley.

ANTONIO GAINES

6-4; 310; OL (played DL in HS)

Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View

Three-star recruit by //ESPN.com/Scout … two-star by Rivals … rated 30th top prospect in the state … selected for the Carolinas Bowl … also played defensive line in high school … registered 63 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 4 forced fumbles … high of 25 tackles as a senior … 14 tackles and 3.5 TFL as a junior … played for current 49ers wide receiver coach Perry Parks who was head coach at Ridge View before joining the 49ers’ staff for the 2021 season.

REGGIE GIVHAN

5-10; 170; WR

Kennesaw, Ga. / North Cobb

Three-star recruit by 247Sports … advanced to second round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs … AAAAAAA Region 3 Champs … were ranked 20th nationally during the 2021 season and finished season 10-2 … had 636 receiving yards and seven TDs … put up 115 receiving yards vs. AAAAAA state champ Buford … speedster ran a hand-timed 4.4 in the 40-yard dash before his senior season … excelled in the return game, with multiple return TDs … athlete played some running back and threw for two TDs … played at Hillgrove before transferring to North Cobb for the 2021 season.

CADE GOLDMAN

6-4; 260; OL

Harrisburg, N.C. / Hickory Ridge

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and //ESPN.com/Scout … ranked among the top 60 offensive linemen in the country … ranked 35th in the state by 247Sports and 38th by ESPN.com … selected to the Carolinas Bowl … Academic All-State by NC High School Blue Sheet … named All-Greater Metro 4 Conference … led Ragin’ Bulls to conference title with a perfect 6-0 league record … Hickory Ridge went 9-3 is his senior year to earn the seventh seed at the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs ... advanced to the second round … also reached the state playoffs in 2019 … coached by former North Carolina offensive lineman Jupiter Wilson.

AVEON GROSE

6-0; 190; DB/S

Mansfield, Ohio / Mansfield Senior

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, //ESPN.com/Scout and Rivals … ranked among the top 40 overall prospects in the state … 2021 Max Preps Preseason All-State selection … 2020 Third Team all-Ohio defensive back … had 59 tackles and an INT in 2020 … led Mansfield in receiving touchdowns as a junior … led Tygers to 2019 Div. III state title game … team went 13-2 … had four interceptions and 70 tackles in 2019 … four-year starter … older brother Angelo plays at Michigan State.

BRAEDEN MCALISTER

6-2; 160; K

Indian Trail, N.C. / Porter Ridge

Ranked No. 32 in the nation by nationally-renowned Kohl’s Professional Camps … five-star kicker ranking … named to the Queen City Senior Bowl and the Carolinas Bowl … NC 4A All-State … Academic All-State by NC High School Blue Sheet … First Team All-Union County … First Team All-Conference … two-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … three-year kicker … Porter Ridge upset second-seeded Grimsley to advance to the third round of NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

JAKE MCTAGGART

6-6; 235; TE

Hayesville, N.C. / Hayesville

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, //ESPN.com/Scout and Rivals … ranked as the 21st best player in the state by ESPN.com … selected to the Carolinas Bowl … played his freshman and senior seasons at Hayesville … missed sophomore season with injury … transferred to Towns County (Ga.) for junior season amid pandemic … had 38 catches for 476 yards with four TDs as a senior for the Yellow Jackets … multiple-sport athlete was the Georgia Class A State Player of the Year in basketball as a junior … led Towns County to its first-ever state basketball title … had 22 points and 12 rebounds in state championship game … also won the NC 1A discus championship and was runner-up in the shot put.

MAGUIRE NEAL

6-1; 195; LB

Zephyrhills, Fla. / Zephyrhills

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and //ESPN.com/Scout … three-year starter … had over 30 sacks and over 50 TFL in his career … 37 tackles, 13.0 TFL with 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a senior in 2021 … 2020-21 Class 5A Second Team all-state … had 51 tackles, 25.5 TFL and 13.0 sacks as a junior … added 4 FF and a fumble recovery … Bulldogs won two playoff games in his junior year … notched 43 tackles, 15.0 TFL and 12 sacks in 2019 … also runs track … state finalist in the 100m, 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles as a junior … school-record holder in the hurdles events.

KENDALL STANLEY

6-6; 320; OL

Charlotte, N.C. / Rocky River

Two-star recruit by Rivals.com … Named All-Southwestern 4A Conference … selected to the Queen City Senior Bowl … loves “finishing people to the ground”.

ROGER “FRESH” WALTERS

5-10; 170; WR

Port St. Lucie, Fla. / St. Lucie West Centennial

Three-star recruit by //ESPN.com/Scout … two-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … in 2021, averaged 23.8 yards/catch and 88.6 yards/game … had nine receiving TDs … added four rushing TDs and four TDs in the return game over his two years … Honorable Mention All-State … Named to ESPN 106.3′s Top 63 list, which recognizes the top seniors in Florida’s Palm Beach, Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties … two-year varsity player whose first year of high school football came in 2020-21 … also played basketball … averaged 17.3 points and nearly two steals as a junior.

REID WILLIFORD

6-2; 195; LB

Nashville, Tenn. / Christ Presbyterian Academy

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and //ESPN.com/Scout … led CPA to a state runner-up finish at the Div. II Class AA playoffs … had 42 tackles with 3.5 TFL and a sack as a senior … added an INT and a fumble recovery … also played receiver with 702 receiving yards, 9 TDs and 15.3 yards/reception … First Team All-Region … named to Tennessee’s East-West All-Star Classic … had 22 tackles and 2 INT as a junior, adding 455 receiving yards … three-sport athlete also starred in baseball and track.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.