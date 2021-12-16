NC DHHS Flu
Can chewing gum stop the spread of COVID-19? Researchers are experimenting.

Three things: They used a new gum they developed with that saliva
Chewing gum
Chewing gum(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re looking for ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Chewing gum could be the answer.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is where this whole idea came from.

The University of Pennsylvania is doing research on experimental gum.

Researchers took saliva samples from people who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

They used a new gum they developed with that saliva.

They say the number of virus particles in that saliva dropped more than 95 percent when they used the gum on it.

So, what’s so special about this gum? How’s it made? That’s thing two.

It’s made of what looks like an ordinary head of lettuce.

But Henry Daniel, who’s leading this study, says the lettuce is actually infused with a protein.

“The protein in the gum blocks the entry of the virus into the human cells,” Daniel said.

Saliva is the main way COVID-19 is spread.

When a person sneezes, coughs, or speaks, those saliva droplets can spread the virus to someone else.

This gum actually traps those COVID particles in your mouth.

This way, they’re less likely to spread and infect others if you do cough or sneeze.

So, the thinking is it could help stop the spread, not necessarily prevent COVID.

But, this gum isn’t ready to hit shelves, yet.

That’s thing three.

Research is still in the early stages.

Nothing has been tested on humans yet.

The conditions in a lab experiment are going to be different from the conditions in a person’s mouth.

And in case you’re wondering...the gum doesn’t taste like lettuce.

Researchers say it’s cinnamon flavored.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

