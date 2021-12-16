NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.

Authorities said the driver maintained high speeds during the chase, passed a school bus and ran several vehicles off the road.
Kyla Clayton
Kyla Clayton(Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that began in Chester County and went into York County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, a resident spotted a reckless driver, later identified as 48-year-old Kyla Lashann Clayton, around 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the resident started following Clayton and called 911. During the call, Clayton pulled over, fired several shots at the resident and sped off, according to law enforcement.

When Clayton passed the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies followed her and began a traffic stop. As the deputies approached her car, she drove off and a chase began, authorities said.

“During the pursuit, Clayton struck a vehicle near the intersection of Dawson Drive and Lowry’s Highway before continuing north into York County at speeds greater than 120 mph,” according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the driver maintained high speeds during the chase, passed a school bus and ran several vehicles off the road.

The chase ended at the York County Government Center, where Clayton was apprehended by deputies from both York and Chester counties.

After the chase, three handguns, a rifle and two bags of ammo were found in the vehicle, authorities said.

According to the CCSO, no shots were fired at law enforcement and no injuries were reported.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
William "Quincy" Piland
Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store

Latest News

York Street is currently closed between Sullivan Avenue and Norment Avenue while this police...
Road closed as police try to negotiate with stabbing suspect believed to be inside Gastonia home
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Pineridge Road, about three miles east...
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
‘Jason was a hero’: Officer Shuping honored by Concord community one year after line-of-duty...
‘Jason was a hero’: Officer Shuping honored by Concord community one year after line-of-duty death
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
NC Sen. Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate