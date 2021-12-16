NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Adversity draws out the good in people’: Samaritan’s Purse lends hands to assist those impacted by devastating tornadoes

Samaritan’s Purse assists in tragedies and natural disasters all across the world
‘Adversity draws out the good in people’: Samaritan’s Purse lends hands to assist those...
‘Adversity draws out the good in people’: Samaritan’s Purse lends hands to assist those impacted by devastating tornadoes(WBTV)
By Steve Crump
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roll through Mayfield, Kentucky and the images are as gripping as scenes from a horror movie.

While drone footage offers a topside view, ground-level debris incites gut-level decisions.

“I have done mission work all of my adult life,” said Betty Reyes.

The mission work Reyes, a Kentucky resident, is committed to is being carried out by Boone, North Carolina’s Samaritan’s Purse.

Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

Samaritan Purse assists in tragedies and natural disasters all across the world.

Now, they are assisting those in need in Kentucky, dealing with the aftermath of the devasting tornadoes that barreled through six states.

“There may be a few chain saws left on here,” Reyes said.

How you can help tornado survivors; Charlotte volunteers help hard-hit areas after midwest tornado

From a moving nerve center, Elliott Willis is able to keep tabs on workers and volunteers in the trailer as well as those delivering aid in the field.

“There’s been a great outpouring and great love for this community,” Willis said.

Searing pain runs deep in understanding students once road school bussed tossed on their sides or that many families owned homes block after block they can’t go back to.

“There is no water. There is no power,” Willis said. “So we’re making sure we provide that as well.”

In addition to the $1 million donations earmarked for relief efforts, Lowe’s Corporation of Mooresville, North Carolina has set up free showers along with free washers and dryers.

District manager Christian Redmond.

“This is a huge need to have the day-to-day necessities to get things done to get things done right,” Lowe’s District Manager Christian Redmond said.

Gratitude is a positive affirmation for Mayfield residents like Rodney Oliver.

His home was damaged when a tree crashed through the roof.

Repairs were made by workers and volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse.

“I think adversity draws out the good in people,” Oliver said.

It is the good that Reyes is hoping will come full circle after learning her place of worship, First United Methodist, may never be the same.

“We never think about it happening to us,” Reyes said. “We’re the ones now in need.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
William "Quincy" Piland
Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store

Latest News

The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run is back in Charlotte
The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run is back in Charlotte
Good Question Podcast: Talking with WBTV's Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas about retirement
Good Question Podcast: Talking with WBTV's Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas about retirement
Damage from tornado in Kentucky has been devastating and fatal for many
Damage from tornado in Kentucky has been devastating and fatal for many
How schools in Union Co. are using anonymous reporting system as CMS plans post-Christmas launch
How schools in Union Co. are using anonymous reporting system as CMS plans post-Christmas launch