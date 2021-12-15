VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a brutal assault and kidnapping that was captured on a Ring.com camera early Wednesday in east Charlotte.

Police are looking for a silver Honda Fit, believed to have been the car involved in the incident on Driftwood Drive.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 7:20 a.m.

Homicide detectives are asking for any information that may lead to identifying or locating either party in this violent incident. A silver Honda Fit is believed to be the suspect vehicle. Detectives believe the victim sustained injuries demanding immediate medical attention. pic.twitter.com/pOsYJbq0yC — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 15, 2021

Police said they spoke to a resident who showed them footage captured on their video doorbell.

The video shows a person being violently attacked around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A person was seen trying to get away and find help but was then grabbed, thrown to the ground and assaulted.

Police said a person was then dragged toward a car parked in the road, which was last seen traveling toward Albemarle Road.

Officers said they believe the person assaulted and kidnapped needs immediate medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of either person is asked to call 911 immediately or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

