‘This is what policing is all about’: CMPD to hand out gifts to families in need at its annual Explorers Christmas Project event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is helping families in need have a merrier Christmas.

CMPD will be putting on its annual Explorers Christmas Project Wednesday, giving out food and presents to families in need.

This is the 47th annual event, which started in 1974.

CMPD officers, community members and businesses donated the gifts.

Officers then had a gift-wrapping party and will go out into the community delivering those gifts.

“What is more impressive is the work we are doing behind the scenes to help families in need, to help kids and to bring those smiles to kids that otherwise may not have a Christmas, may not be able to celebrate the way we are used to traditionally,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Jennings said that when the Explorers Christmas Project started 47 years ago, the goal was to promote positivity throughout Charlotte.

“We looked at the city of Charlotte and there were 300,000 residents that we served,” Jennings said. “The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department didn’t exist. There was not Charlotte Horners. There was no Carolina Parnters. It was a city that was on the growth that we were looking at doing great things for the future. Look how far we’ve come in those years.”

Former CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said the project started with an officer who saw a need to help families around the holidays.

“It is a moving event,” Putney said. “It is a moving experience for all of our employees, but more importantly, this is what Charlotte is all about. We want to positively impact people in our community who need us most.

“This is what policing is all about. This is why we exist. We want to make the lives of people we serve brighter and what better to do this than during the Christmas season.”

This year, the CMPD Police Explorer’s Christmas Project will be on Sardis Road North.

“I’m very proud of what we are able to do today,” Jennings added. “I’m proud of the CMPD and the people, the families that have donated, and the businesses that have come together that have been involved in all of this to make all of this happen.”

