Sunny Wednesday with another nice temperature turn-around

Mostly clear and not nearly so cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast again today with another nice temperature turn-around.

  • Another big warm-up in the forecast
  • Record-challenging late-week temperatures
  • Little chance for rain until the weekend

Following another chilly start, we’ll wind up in the lower 60s this afternoon, a little cooler than Tuesday but still well above the mid-December average of 55 degrees.

Mostly clear and not nearly so cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Upper 60s are forecast Thursday and record-challenging low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday! 

Records could be challenged on Friday and Saturday.
Records could be challenged on Friday and Saturday.(Source: WBTV)

There’s little chance for rain on Friday, but there could be a few showers around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon hours as a frontal system heads our way. Behind Saturday night’s front, cooler upper 50s are forecast for Sunday as sunshine returns.

Dry weather is forecast for Monday with chilly afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Long-range models suggest rain may return Monday night or Tuesday as a new storm system is forecast to drift by just to our south.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

