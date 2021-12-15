School officials: No gun located after bullet found in bathroom of Mint Hill Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School officials say no gun was found after a bullet was located in a Mint Hill middle school bathroom Wednesday morning.

Mint Hill Middle School Principal Steve Drye said in a message to families that a bullet was found in the boys’ bathroom and then turned into school officials.

Police investigated and said no guns were found.

“Possession of any type of ammunition on campus is a violation of CMS Code of Student Conduct,” Drye. “Students found in violation will be disciplined accordingly. Please speak to your student about consequences of bringing appropriate items to school.”

