School bus crash in Indian Land leads to traffic gridlock north of high school, officials say

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Indian Land.

According to a notification from the Lancaster County School District, the crash happened on U.S. 521 north of Indian Land High School.

The district’s transportation director said it appears no students or the driver were seriously injured.

Traffic is a gridlock in the area of the crash and drivers are asked to use caution.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

