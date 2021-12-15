Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Coordinator of Instructional Technology

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Greg Keys will serve as the Rowan-Salisbury School System’s (RSS) new Coordinator of Instructional Technology. Keys is a 15-year educator. His career began as an English Language Arts teacher at Lake Norman High School, where he strived every day to improve his students as writers and as people.

Technology integration, specifically in student demonstration of mastery, was an important part of his classroom. Keys transitioned to the role of Blended Learning Coach for Iredell-Statesville schools for three years before stepping into the role of Assistant Principal at Brawley Middle School.

In 2018, he became the Assistant Principal at East Mooresville Intermediate School where he helped implement the use of Canvas to grow teachers in their technology integration. During this time, Keys also taught English Language Arts online for Dwight Global, further honing his skills as an educator in a digital world.

“I am excited to welcome Greg Keys to the Information and Technology team. His expertise with instructional technology and his background in teaching and learning make him a natural fit for the district with our continued goals for innovation and instruction,” shared Senior Information and Technology Officer Dr. David Blattner.

Keys obtained his bachelor’s degree, a Master of Arts in Education Media with Instructional Technology concentration, a graduate certificate of school leadership, and an instructional technology leadership graduate certification, all from Appalachian State University.

