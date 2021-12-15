Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store

NC DHHS Flu
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at Monroe Discount Beverage on Morgan Mill Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are in critical condition after being shot at a beverage store in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at Monroe Discount Beverage on Morgan Mill Road.

Three Black males were seen leaving the scene and are currently being searched for by the Monroe PD. Two of the suspects are pictured above.

Officers are looking for a red 2005 Toyota Corolla with the tag number EEK-5830.

If anyone has any information please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

