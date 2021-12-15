Police identify victim of homicide in southwest Charlotte
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday homicide in southwest Charlotte.
Police said a man was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound off of South Tryon Street Tuesday just before 5:15 p.m.
Three people were involved in a fight near a bus stop and it spilled over into the parking lot of a strip mall where the incident occurred.
On Wednesday morning, CMPD identified the victim as 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr.
The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
