Police identify victim of homicide in southwest Charlotte

Police said a person was pronounced dead off of South Tryon Street
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday homicide in southwest Charlotte.

Police said a man was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound off of South Tryon Street Tuesday just before 5:15 p.m.

Three people were involved in a fight near a bus stop and it spilled over into the parking lot of a strip mall where the incident occurred.

On Wednesday morning, CMPD identified the victim as 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

