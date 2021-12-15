NC DHHS Flu
Panthers’ Darnold designated to return from IR, practices

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold walks to the sideline as Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold walks to the sideline as Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates intercepting Darnold's pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Associated Press and STEVE REED | AP
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn as Sam Darnold returned to practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury.

The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

Rhule: Panthers QB Sam Darnold to miss at least 4-6 weeks with fractured scapula

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Both Newton and Walker saw action when the Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their eighth defeat in the past 10 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

